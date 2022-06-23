Yarbrough Capital LLC Boosts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 971 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $522,352,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $176,464,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $162,701,000 after acquiring an additional 236,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $131,173,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.56.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,830,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,789 shares of company stock valued at $421,471,941 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $10.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $505.01. 11,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,134. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

