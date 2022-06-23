Yarbrough Capital LLC Buys 23,000 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.7% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in Bank of America by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 515,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,987,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $258.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.44. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

