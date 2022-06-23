Yarbrough Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,146 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 378.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 58,089 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $981,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in BOX by 3.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BOX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,128,000 after acquiring an additional 134,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
BOX traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,457. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 1.16.
Several equities research analysts have commented on BOX shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.
In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,315 shares in the company, valued at $42,480,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,476,680. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About BOX (Get Rating)
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
