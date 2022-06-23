Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,743 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,966,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $74,431,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $60,010,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total value of $9,059,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 936,000 shares of company stock worth $101,682,360. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.90. 8,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,913. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.12. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.23 and a 1-year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYV. TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.11.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

