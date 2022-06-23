Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $997,375.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $13,014,519.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.67. 2,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,594. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $42.43.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $386.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.45 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 61.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

