Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $821,000 Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Palomar worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Palomar by 1,468.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Palomar by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Palomar by 8.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLMR. TheStreet raised Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.19. 623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,184. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.19. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $97.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.10.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Palomar had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $79.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total value of $29,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,982.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

