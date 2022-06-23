Yarbrough Capital LLC Takes $3.16 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shell stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.19. 45,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,037,328. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.49. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

SHEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.01) to GBX 2,550 ($31.23) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.48) to GBX 2,860 ($35.03) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.07) to GBX 2,850 ($34.91) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.43.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

