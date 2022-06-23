Yarbrough Capital LLC Takes $431,000 Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 51,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Five Below by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Five Below by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVE traded up $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $118.75. 6,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,348. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.83 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $284.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Five Below to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.56.

Five Below Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

