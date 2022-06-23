YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Shares Down 7.5%

YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Rating) dropped 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 338 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.
YaSheng Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HERB)
