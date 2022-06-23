Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.00 million-$100.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.76 million. Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.10 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC lowered Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Monday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yext currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Yext alerts:

NYSE YEXT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.24. 195,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,040. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.49. Yext has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $15.11.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.71 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yext will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $43,941.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 3,107,156 shares in the company, valued at $16,654,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $30,058.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,947 shares of company stock valued at $278,436 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth about $122,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 50.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 164.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Yext during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.