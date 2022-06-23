Zebi Token Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 68.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebi Token has a market cap of $92,003.04 and approximately $502.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004914 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00102118 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.37 or 0.00557514 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00077893 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,210,978,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,011,263,044 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

