Zero Utility Token Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $40.11 or 0.00190282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $38,857.03 and approximately $142.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

