Zeta Resources Limited Sells 262,600 Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total value of C$536,360.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,899,745 shares in the company, valued at C$73,325,229.16.
Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 24th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 125,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$477,250.00.
Shares of CMMC stock opened at C$1.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.29. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$399.26 million and a P/E ratio of 6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85.
About Copper Mountain Mining (Get Rating)
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
