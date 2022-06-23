Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Boosted by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 70,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,275,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 103,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,518,000 after buying an additional 59,361 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.27. 5,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.60 and a 200 day moving average of $192.93. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.43.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

