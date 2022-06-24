29,513 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DINO traded up $2.21 on Friday, reaching $44.87. 42,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,931. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.81. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $58.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.96. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $4,169,041.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,598.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $524,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,038.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DINO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

