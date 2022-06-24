8PAY Price Tops $0.0087 on Top Exchanges (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a total market cap of $520,594.43 and approximately $98,527.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00130185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00066445 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014037 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

