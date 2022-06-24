AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Sells $18,883.40 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $18,883.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $52.40 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $83.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.72.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.47 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. AAON’s payout ratio is 34.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AAON by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in AAON during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AAON during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in AAON during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAON. Sidoti raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

