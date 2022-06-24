Absher Wealth Management LLC Acquires 17,725 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,725 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 2.6% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in NIKE by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,615 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in NIKE by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,601,000 after acquiring an additional 979,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $132.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.85.

NKE stock opened at $109.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.06. The company has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.