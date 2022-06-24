Absher Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,701 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 4.9% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $28,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7,826.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 178,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 176,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

