Absher Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,692 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.95.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $155.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $151.32 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.05.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

