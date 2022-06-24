Absher Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 39,452 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000. Shell accounts for 0.4% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SHEL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.96) to GBX 2,551 ($31.25) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.07) to GBX 2,850 ($34.91) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.48) to GBX 2,860 ($35.03) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.01) to GBX 2,550 ($31.23) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,574.43.

SHEL opened at $50.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average is $52.52.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

