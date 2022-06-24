ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Lowered to $20.00 at HC Wainwright

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.93.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $52,085.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,317.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $99,680.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,472 shares of company stock worth $217,476. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,707,000 after purchasing an additional 265,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,057,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,485,000 after purchasing an additional 237,241 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,256,000 after purchasing an additional 750,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 108,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

