ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.68. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $99,680.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $52,085.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,317.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,472 shares of company stock worth $217,476 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,707,000 after purchasing an additional 265,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,057,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,485,000 after acquiring an additional 237,241 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,256,000 after acquiring an additional 750,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after acquiring an additional 108,179 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

