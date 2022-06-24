Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.95

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANIOY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Acerinox from €20.25 ($21.32) to €17.00 ($17.89) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Acerinox from €18.00 ($18.95) to €19.00 ($20.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Acerinox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Acerinox alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.