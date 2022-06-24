Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.50-$13.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.65 billion-$17.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.85 billion. Adobe also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.33-$3.33 EPS.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $489.31.
ADBE stock traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $382.07. 45,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,519,940. The company has a market cap of $180.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $402.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54.
In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 34.4% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 9.4% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 44.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Adobe (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
