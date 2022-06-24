Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.50-$13.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.65 billion-$17.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.85 billion. Adobe also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.33-$3.33 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $489.31.

ADBE stock traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $382.07. 45,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,519,940. The company has a market cap of $180.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $402.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 34.4% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 9.4% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 44.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

