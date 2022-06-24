Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $362.00 target price on the software company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $591.00.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $489.31.
ADBE stock opened at $376.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $402.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.97. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08.
In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
