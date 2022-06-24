AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CEO Sells $21,500.00 in Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) CEO Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $21,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Barrett Mooney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, May 17th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $19,250.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $26,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $57,600.00.

On Saturday, April 30th, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $58,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $51,100.00.

Shares of UAVS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. 8,961,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $57.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 4.31.

AgEagle Aerial Systems ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 292.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 211,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,237,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 407,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 164,732 shares during the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems (Get Rating)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.