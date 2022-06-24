AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:AGIL opened at $5.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AgileThought has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $36.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16.
AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.50 million. Research analysts forecast that AgileThought will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.
