AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AGIL opened at $5.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AgileThought has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $36.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.50 million. Research analysts forecast that AgileThought will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGIL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AgileThought by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 313,334 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AgileThought by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 695,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 52.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 80,775 shares in the last quarter. Moneda USA Inc. bought a new position in AgileThought in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AgileThought in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 26.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgileThought Company Profile

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

