agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading Down 2%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.69 and last traded at $22.00. 2,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,299,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $139,393.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,285.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $67,677.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,389.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,424 shares of company stock valued at $5,203,044. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,865,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123,743 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in agilon health by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,331,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,640 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in agilon health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,890 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,786,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,169,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

