Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

AIRT stock opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. Air T has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.52.

Get Air T alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned about 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.