Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$1.25 price objective on the stock.

AXU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Alexco Resource in a report on Thursday. Cormark decreased their target price on Alexco Resource from C$3.00 to C$1.20 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of AXU traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 477,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,107. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.50 million and a PE ratio of -4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Alexco Resource has a 12 month low of C$0.52 and a 12 month high of C$3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.78.

Alexco Resource ( TSE:AXU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexco Resource will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

