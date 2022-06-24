Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 17,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.49.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.65. The company had a trading volume of 421,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,243,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.75 and its 200-day moving average is $108.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

