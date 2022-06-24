Alien Worlds (TLM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $22.23 Million

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $71.02 million and approximately $22.23 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00129554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00066658 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

