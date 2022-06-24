Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $81.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,326.57. 67,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,294.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2,594.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

