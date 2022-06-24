ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ:REIT opened at $25.43 on Friday. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $32.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.78.

