Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Stolper Co

Stolper Co raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MO opened at $43.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.02.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

