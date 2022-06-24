Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 340,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168,949 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $58,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMED. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,187,000 after acquiring an additional 576,633 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Amedisys by 39,235.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,331,000 after acquiring an additional 568,919 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $85,286,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Amedisys by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 490,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,323,000 after purchasing an additional 187,214 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Amedisys by 937.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 187,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 169,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $113.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,852. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.33. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.61 and a 1 year high of $276.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMED. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.27.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

