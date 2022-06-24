Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stephens from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Amedisys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amedisys from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.27.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $115.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $101.61 and a fifty-two week high of $276.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.52 and a 200-day moving average of $142.33.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

