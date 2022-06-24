Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amedisys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amedisys from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.27.

AMED stock opened at $115.28 on Tuesday. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $101.61 and a twelve month high of $276.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.52 and a 200 day moving average of $142.33.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,187,000 after acquiring an additional 576,633 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Amedisys by 39,235.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,331,000 after acquiring an additional 568,919 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Amedisys by 23.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,457,000 after acquiring an additional 263,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Amedisys by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 490,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,323,000 after acquiring an additional 187,214 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

