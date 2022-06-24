AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.80-$11.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABC. Argus raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.82.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.54. 13,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,552. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.47. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total transaction of $6,717,741.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,071,559 shares of company stock valued at $910,983,170 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 683.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

