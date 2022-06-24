Analysts Set Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT at $14.25

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of ARHS opened at $5.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.98 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $78,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 506,406 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $55,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 634,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,117.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 142,918 shares of company stock valued at $871,154 and have sold 102,595 shares valued at $617,013. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $11,169,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $11,499,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $2,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

