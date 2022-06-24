Analysts Set Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target at $118.50

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Duolingo alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 10,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $1,076,044.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $39,299.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,889.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 505,513 shares of company stock valued at $46,050,026 and have sold 60,289 shares valued at $5,836,292. Insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUOL opened at $99.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.72. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $204.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. Duolingo’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Duolingo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.