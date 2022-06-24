Analysts Set Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Target Price at $5.70

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

OTRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $9.00 to $1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $13.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Ontrak alerts:

NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ontrak has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The company has a market cap of $27.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86.

Ontrak ( NASDAQ:OTRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 80.10% and a negative net margin of 76.31%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arik Hill bought 25,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $36,515.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,409.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ontrak by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak (Get Rating)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.