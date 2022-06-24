Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Getinge AB (publ) (GNGBY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: GNGBY) recently:

6/15/2022 – Getinge AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/15/2022 – Getinge AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/13/2022 – Getinge AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a SEK 280 price target on the stock, down previously from SEK 435.

6/13/2022 – Getinge AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a SEK 280 price target on the stock, down previously from SEK 435.

4/27/2022 – Getinge AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 430 to SEK 425. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Getinge AB (publ) stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.72. 39,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,144. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $35.53. Getinge AB has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $661.90 million during the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Getinge AB will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.3116 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Getinge AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

