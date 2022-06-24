Analyzing Moxian (BVI) (MOXC) & Its Peers

Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) is one of 144 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Moxian (BVI) to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Moxian (BVI) alerts:

Moxian (BVI) has a beta of 3.07, suggesting that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian (BVI)’s rivals have a beta of 1.38, suggesting that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

7.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Moxian (BVI) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian (BVI) N/A N/A N/A Moxian (BVI) Competitors -37.85% -1,392.30% -6.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Moxian (BVI) and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian (BVI) $220,000.00 -$2.74 million -8.08 Moxian (BVI) Competitors $868.32 million -$2.10 million -28.33

Moxian (BVI)’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Moxian (BVI). Moxian (BVI) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Moxian (BVI) and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moxian (BVI) 0 0 0 0 N/A Moxian (BVI) Competitors 342 2374 4572 59 2.59

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 78.61%. Given Moxian (BVI)’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Moxian (BVI) has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Moxian (BVI) rivals beat Moxian (BVI) on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Moxian (BVI) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moxian (BVI) Inc provides internet media marketing and bitcoin mining services. The company operates an online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones. It also operates the Games Channel, an application that develops contacts with the mobile gaming industry in China. Moxian (BVI) Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Moxian (BVI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moxian (BVI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.