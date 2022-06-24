Analyzing Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR)

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) and FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Star Equity has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FONAR has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

60.2% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of FONAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Star Equity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of FONAR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Star Equity and FONAR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $106.56 million 0.14 -$2.98 million ($2.23) -0.43 FONAR $89.93 million 1.13 $10.21 million N/A N/A

FONAR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Star Equity.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and FONAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity -11.09% -24.35% -6.78% FONAR 10.96% 8.66% 6.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Star Equity and FONAR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00 FONAR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

FONAR beats Star Equity on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Star Equity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals. The company also develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras; and provides camera maintenance contract services. In addition, it manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

FONAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment. It provides Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. The company offers non-medical management, including administrative services, billing and collection services, credentialing services, contract negotiations, compliance consulting, purchasing IT services, hiring, conducting interviews, training, supervision and management of non-medical personnel, storage of medical records, office space, equipment, repair maintenance services, accounting, assistance with compliance matters and the development and implementation of practice growth and marketing strategies. The company owns and operates 5 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 39 MRI scanning facilities, including 25 facilities located in New York and 14 situated in Florida. It markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.

