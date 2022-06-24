AnimalGo Tops 24 Hour Volume of $717,658.00 (GOM2)

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $13.95 million and approximately $717,658.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One AnimalGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AnimalGo Profile

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io . AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

