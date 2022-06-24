AnRKey X Price Hits $0.0053 on Major Exchanges ($ANRX)

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2022

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One AnRKey X coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AnRKey X has a market capitalization of $859,848.63 and $59,469.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
  • CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00130397 BTC.
  • Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.
  • Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00074443 BTC.
  • Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.
  • XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001727 BTC.
  • Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002370 BTC.
  • Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
  • Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014100 BTC.

About AnRKey X

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,519,279 coins. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

