ApeCoin Price Hits $4.45 on Top Exchanges (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last week, ApeCoin has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $236.91 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeCoin coin can now be bought for about $4.45 or 0.00021003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00130399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00074200 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014106 BTC.

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,531,250 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.dev

ApeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

