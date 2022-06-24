APIX (APIX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $49,714.00

APIX (APIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One APIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. APIX has a market cap of $687,549.92 and approximately $49,714.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, APIX has traded up 54.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004743 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,117.91 or 1.00012220 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002887 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 130,089,490 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

